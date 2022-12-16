Landslide off Genting: Set up commission of inquiry to probe incident, says NGO

Survivors of the landslide resting at police station after being rescued. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
GEORGE TOWN - Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) has urged Malaysian authorities to set up a commission of inquiry to identify the cause of a landslide at a campsite at Father’s Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya near Batang Kali, Selangor.

Its president R. Meenakshi said the inquiry should be conducted transparently and its findings made public.

“SAM was shocked to learn about the horrific landslide tragedy in Batang Kali ... we have warned many times about giving permission for earthworks and other forms of activity to take place on highlands and hillsides as these places are environmentally sensitive areas.

“How could a campsite be allowed in a hilly area? Photographs show that a major slope failure occurred under the nearby highway in that part of the campsite,” she said in a statement on Friday.

Based on reports, 61 people were reported safe while 18 victims died in the incident. The search and rescue operations for victims are ongoing.

It was initially reported that about 100 people were feared trapped at the campsite following the 30m-high landslide.

Ms Meenakshi said SAM also wants the authorities to determine if the farm owner had a licence to operate the campsite. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

