Kuching school attack: Sarawak police record statements from 24 witnesses

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The incident occurred on Oct 21 when a teacher was reportedly injured while attempting to confiscate a sharp object from the student.

KUCHING – Malaysian police have recorded statements from 24 witnesses as part of an ongoing investigation into a student’s alleged attack on a teacher at a local private school.

Sarawak Acting Police Commissioner Saifullizan Ishak said the witnesses interviewed include the victim, medical personnel, school staff, students, as well as the suspect’s parents and family driver.

He added that the 16-year-old suspect is currently receiving hospital treatment.

“We are continuing our investigation while taking into account his health status, subject to the advice and evaluation of medical officers,” Saifullizan said in a statement on Oct 23.

The incident occurred on Oct 21 when the teacher was reportedly injured while attempting to confiscate a sharp object from the student.

Police received an emergency call at 8.03am and launched an investigation into the teenager for allegedly attacking the teacher with an axe and possessing firecrackers.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Malaysian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and Section 6(1) of the Explosives Act.

Emphasising the sensitive nature of the case, Saifullizan said police are prioritising the welfare of the victim and affected students.

He urged the public to respect their privacy and refrain from sharing photos or personal details of those involved, particularly minors.

He assured that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly and professionally, adding that any further action will be based strictly on the facts established and the provisions of the law. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK