Kuching school attack: Sarawak minister urges accountability and compassion

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Police are investigating a 16-year-old student for allegedly injuring a teacher with an axe and carrying firecrackers.

KUCHING – The incident involving a student allegedly injuring a teacher at a private school in Kuching must be addressed with appropriate accountability and compassion, says minister Fatimah Abdullah.

The Sarawak Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said any incident involving violence or the use of a weapon must be taken seriously to protect the school community.

At the same time, she called for care and compassion as the teenager involved is still growing and developing.

“While harmful behaviour must be addressed, we must not be quick to condemn, label or shame a young person without understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident,” she said in a statement on Oct 22.

“Accountability and compassion are not mutually exclusive. We can uphold the safety of teachers and students while ensuring that the adolescent is treated with dignity and receives appropriate guidance and support.

Fatimah said she was particularly concerned by words reportedly shared by the student on Facebook expressing loneliness and isolation, adding they should not be dismissed.

“Every child deserves to feel valued, heard and supported. When a young person says, ‘I have no one,’ our response should be to help them access the support they need, not to deepen their sense of isolation.”

She also urged the public not to share videos of the incident on social media as this could violate the teenager’s rights and expose those involved to online harassment and further distress.

She said social media must not become a platform for public shaming or trial by public opinion.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise restraint, avoid speculation and refer any relevant information to the appropriate authorities rather than disseminating the footage,” she said.

Fatimah said her ministry remained committed to promoting an environment of safety, dignity, compassion and accountability.

“Together, we must ensure that our schools remain safe for teachers and students, while ensuring that no child is left without help and support,” she said.

Sarawak acting police commissioner Deputy Commissioner Saifullizan Ishak confirmed on Oct 21 that police are investigating the 16-year-old student for allegedly injuring the teacher with an axe and carrying firecrackers.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and Section 6(1) of the Explosives Act. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK