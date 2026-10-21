Kuching cops arrest student for injuring teacher with axe

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KUCHING – The police have detained a 16-year-old student who reportedly injured a teacher with an axe at a private school in Kuching on Oct 21.

Sarawak acting police commissioner Saifullizan Ishak said the police received an emergency call at 8.03am informing them that the student had brought firecrackers to the school and injured a teacher.

The teacher was reported to have sustained cuts on her hand.

“We are conducting detailed investigations to identify the cause of the incident and obtain evidence,” he said in a statement.

Saifullizan also urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information on the incident and to respect the investigation process.

The student allegedly live-streamed the incident using a mobile phone attached to his forehead.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the student getting ready in a restroom before heading out into a corridor.

A CCTV recording of a classroom, which has also gone viral, shows the student entering and approaching the teacher with an axe, before she restrains him with the help of another student. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK