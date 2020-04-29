Kuantan MP pleads not guilty to charge of spreading fake news about crowd of Malaysians at Johor CIQ complex

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh has pleaded not guilty to the charge of spreading fake news via her Facebook page at the Magistrate's Court here.

The 61-year-old nodded her head and pleaded not guilty after a court interpreter read out the charges to her in front of Magistrate R. Salini.

Fuziah is accused of committing an offence at Jalan Tasek Utara Kuarters, Taman Imigresen at about 10pm on April 9 when she allegedly released a statement on a Facebook account under the name "Fuziah Salleh" with a link that could cause fear or alarm to the public.

If found guilty of the offence under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, she faces a maximum jail term of two years, a fine or both upon sentencing.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy prosecution officers Nor Azizah Mohamad while the accused was represented by Hassan Abdul Karim and John Fernandez.

During submissions for bail, Nor Azizah requested bail to be set at RM10,000 (S$3245), but the court fixed bail at RM3,000 with one surety and set June 16 for the case's re-mention.

It was reported earlier that Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed had said investigations started on April 10 after the police were alerted to a video uploaded by a Facebook user with the name Fuziah Salleh.

The video claimed that there was a flood of Malaysians at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Baru.

He then said that the Johor Immigration Department director has denied the incident and lodged a report on the matter.