Kuala Lumpur to review migrant worker levies, after US report

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia will examine recruitment fees charged to workers and review its agreements with the home countries of migrant workers, the Human Resources Ministry said, after the country was downgraded in a US human trafficking report.

The US State Department last week ranked Malaysia in Tier 3 in this year's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report and said forced labour is the predominant human trafficking crime in the country.

Malaysia's Human Resources Ministry said it viewed the issues raised in the TIP report seriously.

"The government will continue to give attention to challenges in addressing forced labour issues, especially those involving foreign workers, and will implement various improvements to existing initiatives," Human Resources Minister Saravanan Murugan said in a statement yesterday.

The ministry has received 4,636 complaints from workers between May and Sunday via a new mobile app, and had taken action in 3,502 cases, including investigating allegations of forced labour, he said.

Malaysia depends on about two million documented migrant workers from countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and India to produce everything from palm oil to rubber gloves.

Mr Saravanan said the ministry would review the levies imposed on workers by private recruitment agents and check whether there were any hidden charges that might lead to risks of exploitation and debt bondage.

"The ministry will also review the memorandum of understanding that has been and will be signed with the source countries in particular to strengthen the element of protection of workers' rights and, at the same time, not burden employers," he said.

A national action plan on forced labour and child labour is also expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of this year.

Malaysia's state-funded National Human Rights Commission said in a statement that the government had taken some initiatives to address human trafficking, but more transparency, law enforcement capacity and stronger labour laws were still needed.

