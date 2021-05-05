Kuala Lumpur to be placed under MCO for 14 days from Friday

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The federal territory of Kuala Lumpur, which encompasses Malaysia's capital city, will be placed under the movement control order (MCO) from Friday (May 7) to May 20.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Health Ministry had presented a report on the Covid-19 situation in Kuala Lumpur whereby from April 1 to 27, 17 new clusters were recorded.

The number of daily cases also saw a rise in infections.

"After reviewing the situation and following a proposal by the Health Ministry, the government has agreed to place the entire Kuala Lumpur under MCO from May 7 to 20, " he said on Wednesday (May 5).

The government on Tuesday announced that six out of nine districts in Selangor state - which surrounds the KL federal territory - will be placed under the first-tier MCO.

These districts will from Thursday be placed under the MCO for 12 days.

Datuk Seri Ismail also announced that several localities in Johor, Perak and Terengganu states will be placed under the MCO from May 7 to 20 also following a hike of Covid-19 cases.

The localities are Johor Baru, Kulai and Kota Tinggi (in Johor); Taiping, Larut Matang and Selama (in Perak) and parts of Terengganu's Besut district.

Government officials have indicated that there won't be any state-wide MCO like those imposed from March to May last year, and between mid-January to mid-February this year, but targeted lockdowns in smaller areas to curb infections.

Malaysia on Wednesday logged 3,744 new cases in the last 24 hours to bring the total to 424,376. There were 17 more deaths to bring the total fatalities to 1,591.

The Covid-19 protocols to follow during the MCO is similar to what had been announced before, including a ban on cross-border travel except for emergency and work purposes.

Food premises, such as restaurants, food trucks, hawkers and kiosks, are allowed to operate from 6am to midnight only.

Dine-ins are not allowed and food served are for delivery and takeaways only.