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The presence of otters has raised hopes that efforts to clean up the Klang River may be bearing fruit, and could inspire further improvement.

KUALA LUMPUR – Beneath a tangle of highways in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, a family of otters rolls around in a patch of riverside sand, delighting the few passers-by who notice them.

Small groups of otters are now seen regularly in parts of the city, including along the once heavily polluted Klang River.

Theories vary on whether the smooth-coated otters, classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, have returned to the city or were hiding in plain sight all along.

But their presence has raised hopes that efforts to clean up the Klang River may be bearing fruit, and could inspire further improvement.

The Klang was once one of the world’s dirtiest waterways, designated a Class 5 severely polluted river under Malaysia’s rankings.

Years of work improved it to Class 3, or moderately polluted, which seems to have encouraged the otters to move in, said Malaysian wildlife ecologist Woo Chee Yoong.

“Wherever there are otters, there are fish. Wherever there are fish it means the whole river system... (is) clean, it’s healthy for all the communities around. So that’s one of the (aspects of the) importance of otters,” he said.

In recent years, the animals have been filmed sunbathing on the river’s concrete banks and swimming in front of elevated metro stations, winning viral fame.

Retired soldier Hasan Ujang, who lives in a riverside apartment, enjoys watching their antics.

“We feel really happy when we watch them playing and playing, like kids swimming,” he said.

‘They have to survive’

But unlike otters in neighbouring Singapore, which are closely monitored by a network of citizen scientists, little is known about Kuala Lumpur’s otters.

Woo learnt about them from local media reports on sightings in 2019 and co-founded the Malaysian Otter Network (MON) conservation group the following year.

“We don’t know how many groups are there, we don’t know how, actually, the otters are moving around,” he said.

Even the question of whether the otters have returned to the capital or were simply in less visible city environments before remains a “mystery”.

MON hopes to set up a citizen science system for people to report sightings.

Wildlife ecologist and co-founder of the Malaysian Otter Network conservation group Woo Chee Yoong. PHOTO: AFP

Otters have been spotted elsewhere in the city, including at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, a high-end housing estate where they are less welcome visitors.

They are accused of raiding at least 12 houses in the past year. Their target: fish ponds.

Resident Yee Sze Mun, 89, said otters killed the beloved – and expensive – arowana fish he had nurtured for 15 years.

“They are a nuisance, but I can’t blame them, because they are just like us, they have to survive,” he said.

Residents say the incursions began in 2025 after a company began clearing forest next door for a new development.

“We have an issue because they’re losing their habitat,” said residents’ association president Joy Appukuttan, who called the otter attacks a “grave concern”.

Tropicana’s security team believes there are around 25 otters in the forest and the estate brought in Woo to teach residents how to deal with them.

The species is protected in Malaysia, so Woo urges residents to block entry points to their yards and install fences or netting over ponds.

‘An asset’

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, a former Kuala Lumpur mayor and now adviser to the city on sustainable urbanisation, call the otters an “asset”.

“Otters are one of the benchmarks for clean cities,” she said.

Like others, she hopes a growing awareness of the Klang River otters can be harnessed to help improve the river further.

Hundreds of garbage traps were installed as part of the government’s River of Life project, and solar-powered “interceptors” deployed by a Dutch non-governmental organisation have collected tens of thousands of tonnes of waste.

Now Maimunah wants to see more done to stop waste entering the river in the first place, and efforts to take the Klang to Class 2B status, clean enough for body contact.

“One day, I want to swim in the Klang River,” she said.

Scarlet Koon Si Qi, a community architect and co-organiser of the annual Klang River Festival, hopes the waterway can be restored to its natural banks without concrete lining.

“Some parts, maybe yes, you do need concrete to kind of protect and control for floods,” she said.

“But I think wherever we can, we should leave it as natural as possible.”

That would further benefit the otters, who need some vegetation and natural crevices to hide in, experts said.

The otters are already shifting views on the river, said Faith Foo, who runs the festival.

When he was growing up, “the teachers would always say that this is a very unsanitary place”, Foo said.

But seeing the otters, he said, “it’s a reminder that that is a river”. AFP