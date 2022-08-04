Kremlin says China has the right to hold military drills around Taiwan

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "This is China's sovereign right." PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The Kremlin said Thursday (Aug 4) China had the sovereign right to hold major military drills around Taiwan and accused the United States of artificially fuelling tensions in the region.

China fired multiple missiles around Taiwan on Thursday, as it launched unprecedented military drills a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

Asked about China's drills, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is China's sovereign right."

"The tension in the region and around Taiwan was provoked… by the visit of Nancy Pelosi," Mr Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "It was an absolutely unnecessary visit and an unnecessary provocation."

