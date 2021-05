JAKARTA - During colonial times, Jakarta's old town, known as Batavia to the Dutch and Kota Tua to Indonesians, along with Straits Settlements of Singapore, Malacca, and Penang was a major trading hub and centre of cultural exchange between the East and West.

But unlike the Malaysian cities, which have earned UNESCO World Heritage status and attracted tourists from all over the world, Kota Tua has been left to decay after years of policy uncertainty and lack of funding.