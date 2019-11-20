KL's economic corridor plan raises hopes for HSR revival

Govt planning network of economic centres in south-west Peninsular Malaysia: Sources

Shannon Teoh Malaysia Bureau Chief In Kuala Lumpur

The Malaysian government is planning a new development blueprint to tap unrealised potential in the south-west of Peninsular Malaysia - with the move raising hopes that the government might be considering resuming the postponed high-speed rail (HSR) project with Singapore.

Officials with knowledge of the plan, which is still in its infancy, revealed that the New Economic Corridor (NEC) centres on integrating connectivity across smaller towns along the coast and the interior, which have been unable to realise their economic potential due to a lack of infrastructure.

New corridor: Bandar Malaysia to south Johor
