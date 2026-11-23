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Sabah’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, Jamawi Jaafar, suffered a head injury after slipping in a restroom at KLIA on Nov 23.

SEPANG - Malaysia Airports has initiated immediate rectification action following an incident in which a minister slipped and injured his head at a VIP room at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on Nov 23.

In a statement on Nov 23, the airport operator said KLIA regretted the incident and had addressed the feedback received from the affected guest.

“KLIA regrets the incident that occurred in the Terminal 1 VIP Room earlier today and has addressed the feedback received from the affected guest.

“The affected area has undergone a thorough inspection and necessary corrective measures have been fully implemented to ensure facility safety,” it said, adding that KLIA remains committed to maintaining a safe, secure and comfortable environment for all airport users across all airport facilities.

Sabah’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, Jamawi Jaafar, suffered a head injury requiring stitches after slipping in a restroom at KLIA earlier on Nov 23.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Jamawi wrote that the incident occurred due to a slippery floor surface while he was using a restroom near the Bunga Mawar Room in the KLIA VIP waiting area.

“The slippery surface caused me to slip, and my head struck the floor,” he said. “Thanks to the doctor and nurse on duty at Menara Medical Clinics KLIA who treated and stitched up the wound earlier.” BERNAMA