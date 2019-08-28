KLIA files police report on network glitch

KUALA LUMPUR • The operator of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has lodged a police report over last week's disruptions to its computer systems that led to four days of flight delays and cancellations that left passengers frustrated.

KLIA District Police chief Zulkifli Adamsah yesterday confirmed that the police had received the report lodged by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), Bernama reported.

He said that no evidence was submitted in the report, which was filed by a senior manager of the airport's information technology division.

Mr Zulkifli added that an investigation will be carried out under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief, which is punishable with imprisonment of not less than one year and not more than five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

MAHB has not ruled out the possibility that the recent network failure that led to the disruptions was caused by an "act of malicious intent".

MAHB group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin on Monday said that the operator remains committed to providing the highest quality of service, and will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that smooth operations are maintained.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Transport Ministry has formed a committee to investigate the disruptions, The Star newspaper reported.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the six-man committee will look into why the Total Airport Management System (Tams) malfunctioned.

Mr Loke said the committee has been tasked with giving recommendations that can be implemented to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again.

"The system (was) stabilised on Aug 24 and it is currently being monitored by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad as the airport's operator," Mr Loke said in a statement on Monday.

"The panel has been given a month to prepare a detailed report to the Cabinet," he added.

Tams is used to interface and integrate most of the electronic information within the airport.

The disruptions, which began last Wednesday, affected key functions at the airport, such as the Wi-Fi connection, flight information display system, check-in counters and baggage-handling system.

Scores of flights were delayed as a result, causing unhappiness among many passengers.

The National Cyber Security Agency previously said no evidence of a cyber attack was detected.