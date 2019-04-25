Klang Valley residents worried as 80-hour water cut hits home

KUALA LUMPUR • An 80-hour water cut this week in several parts of Klang Valley has caused anxiety among consumers - even those in areas not named in the list released publicly.

The advance one-week notice from Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) on the water supply disruption, from yesterday until Saturday, seems to have increased fear rather than lessened it.

Syabas has told consumers to store enough water to last for two days, as mobile tankers will be deployed only from tomorrow.

Many households in Klang, which is one of the affected districts, have been storing extra water and filling tumblers with drinking water.

In Taman Maznah, Klang, housewife Azizah Talib, 62, began filling up water for drinking as soon as she completed cooking on Tuesday afternoon.

"I decided to store drinking water a little earlier as I am not sure what time supply will stop," she said.

Others are stocking up on mineral water, which has been sold out in many shops.

Shah Alam resident J. Wong said a hypermarket worker told her that customers were buying mineral water by the boxes and the stock was gone soon after the hypermarket opened in the morning.

The water supply disruption is due to improvement works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant. The disruption in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor will affect 620,835 Syabas account holders.

Retiree Mokhtar Md Rashid, 70, who lives in Taman Sri Menegun, Klang, said the improvement works should have been planned better.

"This water cut should not stretch for so many days. Water tankers should be deployed by the second day."

Mr Geo Ong, 34, owner of 168 Kopitiam, said he might have to close his shop on the third day as there might not be enough water stored to operate the business comfortably.

"We are concerned about cleanliness," he said.

After experiencing an extended water cut five years ago, Mr Kevin Tan's paranoia is understandable.

Although his area of Alam Damai, Cheras, will not be affected this time, every major supply disruption brings back bad memories.

"Syabas did not give any notice then. The cut happened during Chinese New Year. Water trucks came only after many complaints."

If not for a kind neighbour who left his gates open so those in need could draw water from his compound, the situation in Mr Tan's house would have been very unhygienic indeed.

For businesses which depend on consistent water supply, there is no choice but to prepare for such contingencies.

Ms Jolene Lee, marketing communications manager of a hotel in Jalan Bukit Bintang, said plans had been put in place to ensure operations would not be interrupted.

"We have issued notices as well as letters and reminded guests to be mindful of their consumption and to save water," said Ms Lee.

The hotel's operations director said the rooftop tanks could supply water for two days, after which they would have to rely on mobile water tankers.

Bandar Puteri 8 Residents Association adviser Samson Maman said that although his house in Bandar Puteri Puchong would not be affected, he was not as sure about his business in Subang Jaya.

"There have been frequent cases of pipes bursting due to the sudden increase in water pressure when supply is restored. I hope Syabas will learn from past mistakes so that it won't recur," he said.

