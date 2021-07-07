KL to prioritise children with underlying health conditions

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia will give priority to vaccinating children with underlying health conditions, amid rare reports of myocarditis occurring in children who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

"Adolescents who are at a higher risk of severe Covid-19 due to chronic underlying medical conditions may benefit from the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine," said Health Minister Adham Baba at a Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force media conference with Vaccination Programme Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

"Healthy adolescents who are at very low risk of serious Covid-19 infections may be offered vaccinations - but at a later stage. This takes into consideration results of an ongoing clinical trial using a lower dosage of the Pfizer vaccine in children as well as real-world safety data," said Dr Adham.

Real-world data involving millions of adolescents in other countries indicates a low risk of myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle among children given the Pfizer vaccine.

The US Food and Drug Administration had issued a warning of a rare risk of heart inflammation among children who received the Pfizer vaccine.

This occurs in one of 15,000 of those in the 12-17 age group, or 67 per million. The rare side effect seems to affect male adolescents and young adults more than females and other age groups, said Dr Adham. "This compares to a risk of two per million of an under-18 child dying from serious Covid-19 in Malaysia."

So far, the vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech is the only Covid-19 vaccine that has been approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency for use on children aged 12 years and above in Malaysia.

Mr Khairy said Malaysia is waiting for further data from a clinical trial by Sinovac on the usage of its vaccine on adolescents.

"At the moment, we would only be vaccinating children with underlying conditions who are planning to go back to school - just a small group. By the time we finish Phase Three, we should have enough data to determine whether to proceed with vaccinating adolescents with Pfizer or with Sinovac," he said.

As at June 29, 116,378 children in Malaysia have tested positive for Covid-19. Of that number, 37,205 are between 13 and 17 years old.

"Although children accounted for 15 per cent of total cases, they tend to be asymptomatic or have milder symptoms, and are less likely to develop severe illness," said Dr Adham.

The health ministry has received 18.6 reports of minor side effects for every 1,000 vaccine doses administered. Only 1.4 reports out of 1,000 doses were categorised as "adverse events following immunisation".

Said Dr Adham: "Of that total, only 0.07 were classified as serious and required hospitalisation."

Those with long-term medical conditions due to a vaccine reaction are eligible for RM50,000 (S$16,180) compensation. Anyone facing permanent disability or death will get up to RM500,000.

