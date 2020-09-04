KL to ban citizens of nations with over 150,000 cases

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia will from next week stop the citizens of more countries from entering the country, including those from the US and Britain, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday.

The government will impose the entry bans from next Monday on those countries that have recorded more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases, he said, as Malaysia tries to shield itself from coronavirus infections.

He said among the countries on the list were the United States, Brazil, France, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Bangladesh, Bernama news agency reported.

The government on Tuesday announced entry bans on citizens from Indonesia, India and the Philippines from next Monday, including those with long-term resident passes.

"We will add more countries deemed high-risk, which have more than 150,000 positive cases, into the list. Their citizens will be barred (from entering)," Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said.

"However, for emergency cases or involving bilateral relations, such as if a person needs to come for a meeting between countries, we will allow entry. But it requires permission from the Immigration Department," he told reporters after chairing a meeting on Covid-19.

The minister clarified that the government will continue to allow Malaysians in high-risk countries to return home, but they will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Mr Ismail Sabri on Tuesday said long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines will not be allowed to enter Malaysia from next Monday, following a spike in Covid-19 cases in these countries.

Citizens from the three countries who will be affected include those holding permanent resident status, participants of the Malaysia My Second Home programme, expatriates and professional visit pass holders.

The ban would also include spouses of Malaysian citizens and students from the three nations.