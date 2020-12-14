KL shortens quarantine period for incoming travellers to 10 days

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia is shortening the quarantine period for people coming into the country to 10 days, from 14, starting today.

The Health Ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the decision to shorten the quarantine period is based on the latest scientific evidence and practices in other countries.

"The monitoring and observation period for travellers from abroad, as well as close contact tracing management, will be shortened to 10 days instead of 14 days," he said at his daily Covid-19 briefing.

Tan Sri Noor Hisham said several countries have reviewed their mandatory quarantine periods and have shortened them from the initial 14 days.

He said Britain, Germany and Belgium have shortened the quarantine period to 10 days, while in France, it is only seven days."The highest risk of infection is in the first week of exposure," he added.

The 14-day quarantine was recommended after the World Health Organisation and other experts estimated that the incubation period is between two days and 14 days. Studies suggest that the average time for symptoms to appear after exposure is five days.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that the government is planning to buy more Covid-19 vaccine doses to cover the immunisation needs of about 60 per cent to 70 per cent of Malaysians compared with the 30 per cent coverage now.

"We have already got 30 per cent. I have instructed Health Minister Adham Baba and Khairy Jamaluddin to negotiate and increase it from 30 per cent to 60 or 70 per cent," Tan Sri Muhyiddin said, referring to the vaccine. Mr Khairy is the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

Suppliers have also been asked to expedite delivery of the vaccine, which is scheduled to arrive in March. Malaysia has a population of 32 million people.

Meanwhile, Mr Muhyiddin ordered all temporary hospitals for Covid-19 to reopen due to continued spikes in cases in Selangor, the federal territories, Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK