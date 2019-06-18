KL sets up forensic task force to look into gay sex video

KUALA LUMPUR • A task force comprising police, forensic experts and personnel from Malaysia's Internet regulator has been set up to determine the authenticity of a sex video that allegedly implicates a Cabinet minister, the police said yesterday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mazlan Mansor said the investigation was challenging, as it involved a digital video.

"A task force consisting of CID, the Forensics Unit and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission personnel is actively investigating and attempting to ascertain the authenticity of the video. We have to wait for the results of the probe," The Star reported him as saying.

When asked whether the police would seek foreign assistance to ascertain the authenticity of the video, Datuk Mazlan said they have not done so.

Video clips of two men engaging in sexual acts were circulated on messaging apps last Tuesday. The following day, Mr Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, an aide to a deputy minister, confessed via Facebook that he was one of the men in the video, and named the other man as Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Mr Azmin has denied being in the video and dismissed it as a plot to destroy his political career.

According to a report by Australian broadcaster SBS News yesterday, experts who examined the video concluded that it appears to not have been digitally altered, but they could not confirm that Mr Azmin is the man in the video. However, digital forensics expert Kevin Nguyen told SBS he could not rule out the video being a "deep fake", referring to the latest technology used to produce or alter video content so it shows something that did not actually happen.

Mr Mazlan said the police had recorded the statements of 21 people and that 17 police reports have been lodged over the matter.

"We are actively investigating the matter. We understand that many parties want us to conduct a thorough investigation," Mr Mazlan told a press conference after an event yesterday, reported The Star.

He said the public must give the police time to get to the bottom of the matter, adding: "We will not disclose every detail of the case as it might hamper investigations."

Asked whether Mr Azmin has been called up for his statement to be recorded, Mr Mazlan said it is in the process.

Mr Azmin, the deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, has directed his office to give priority to the police's request for his statement to be recorded, his political secretary Hilman Idham said yesterday. He also said the police had officially informed Mr Azmin's office of the request on Sunday.

"We are discussing at the office because Datuk Seri Azmin has ordered for this to be given priority... it will be either today or tomorrow," Mr Hilman told reporters at the Sepang police district headquarters.

He was at the police headquarters to have his statement recorded, but was told by the police that he was not required to do so.

"I had lodged a police report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters last week and had also answered questions on claims by Haziq that I had threatened him. Police said my statement is sufficient for now and will call me should they require more information," The Star quoted him as saying.

Mr Haziq had claimed in his police report that Mr Hilman had forced him to deny that it was Mr Azmin in the video during a meeting at a restaurant in Putrajaya Marriot Hotel.

Last week, Mr Hilman lodged a police report claiming that Mr Haziq had filed a false report.

Mr Haziq was arrested last Friday to assist the police in investigations and released on bail the next day, with no restrictions on his travel.

Asked why Mr Haziq's passport was not seized by the police, Mr Mazlan said there was no need to do so as Mr Haziq had cooperated with the investigation.

"He is out on police bail and action will be taken if he violates the conditions of the bail," he added.