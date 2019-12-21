KL scraps controversial anti-fake news legislation

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia has scrapped the Anti-Fake News Act - a law criminalising fake news - on the second attempt after the Senate passed it.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the repeal was in accordance with the government's commitment to abolishing draconian laws and ensuring the media has the freedom to "check and balance" the administration.

"This tyranny is history that we do not want to repeat. We cannot enslave humans through draconian laws because freedom is the most precious thing," he said during the winding-up session in Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Hanipa told Bernama news agency that the existing laws were adequate and could be amended should they be insufficient to tackle fake news.

This was the second attempt by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to abolish the controversial Act, which was introduced by the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration just before the general election in May last year.

Critics of the fake news Act saw the regulation as a means by the then BN government to suppress the dissemination of news and opinions against it just before the election. Under the law, those found guilty of spreading what the authorities deemed as fake news could be jailed for up to six years and fined up to RM500,000 (S$164,000).

In August last year, three months after PH won federal power, Parliament passed the Bill to repeal the Act, but it hit a roadblock in the Senate, the Upper House, when the BN majority rejected it late last year.

In October, the Bill to repeal the Act was tabled again in Parliament after a cooling-off period of one year under Article 68 of the Federal Constitution was over.

The Bill to repeal the Act was then passed on Oct 9, when 92 MPs voted for the law to be abolished, with 51 voting against it.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK