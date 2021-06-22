Illegal immigrants waiting to be questioned yesterday during a raid in Dengkil, outside Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian Immigration Department said it arrested 309 illegal immigrants - 280 men and 29 women - from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, India and Myanmar at a settlement near a construction site in the capital. Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said those arrested were living on the site and carrying out activities that were non-compliant with measures meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.
KL rounds up illegal immigrants at construction site
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 22, 2021, with the headline 'KL rounds up illegal immigrants at construction site'. Subscribe
