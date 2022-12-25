KL restaurant shut for 14 days after video of rat nibbling on fried chicken goes viral

KUALA LUMPUR - A restaurant in Kuala Lumpur where a rat was filmed enjoying a lavish meal of fried chicken in a food display has been ordered to shut down for 14 days.

The order came after the health inspection team, sent to check on the premises in Pandan Indah on Saturday, was dissatisfied with its hygiene levels.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the enforcement team was acting on a video clip, showing the rat munching on some fried chicken, that went viral on the social media platforms.

“We ordered the restaurant to close for 14 days under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that six compounds had also been issued to the eatery for food safety and hygiene violations under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.