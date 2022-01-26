KL residents shocked by hailstones; thunderstorms uproot trees in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA • Residents in Malaysia's capital were shocked when hailstones rained down in some areas around Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Sinar Harian reported that the phenomenon occurred in the afternoon at various locations including Ukay Perdana and Wangsa Maju.

This soon went viral on social media with Internet users sharing their own experiences witnessing the hail.

Actor Adam Corrie Lee Abdullah, in a Facebook post, said this was the first time he had experienced such a phenomenon.

"It was raining heavily and suddenly I heard some loud noises. I then went out to check and saw pieces of ice on the floor outside my house," he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said on its website that hailstones are clumps of ice produced during thunderstorms or by cumulonimbus clouds.

"This usually occurs during unstable weather where strong currents within the cumulonimbus clouds would create clumps of ice.

"Hailstorms then take place when the clumps of ice drop to the ground without melting," it said.

MetMalaysia added that such storms could occur wherever thunderstorms were, especially areas where strong cumulonimbus clouds are formed.

It warned the public to take shelter in shaded areas and advised motorists to park their vehicles in roofed locations.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Kuala Lumpur on Monday afternoon also uprooted trees in five areas but there were no reports of casualties.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK