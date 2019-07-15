KL police chief says an 'alliance' masterminded gay sex video

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian police are closing in on the culprits behind the gay sex video allegedly implicating a Cabinet minister, the country's police chief said.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said on Saturday that an "alliance" was believed to have masterminded the video, but did not provide details, The Star reported.

"No (we don't know who is the mastermind yet), but there are hints of an alliance behind it," he was quoted as telling reporters at a media conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid said police had made several arrests to nab people who had spread the video and some of them were later released.

He said the focus of the investigation is now on "those involved in the production of the video and those responsible for circulating the video", the Malay Mail online news website reported.

"In this case, we have found evidence of a conspiracy and a plot by certain quarters in the production and circulation of the sex video implicating a minister, (aimed) to topple someone," he said.

Mr Abdul Hamid said the police are still working on completing its investigation, The Star reported.

"We are still waiting for lab results to determine the authenticity of the video. On the investigation itself, we have sent the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor twice," he said. "Each time, it has been sent back for further investigation; the latest was on Thursday," he added.

Last month, several video clips showing two men engaging in homosexual acts went viral on social media. After the video spread, Mr Haziq Aziz, the former youth chief of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Santubong, in Sarawak state, on June 12, confessed on social media that he was one of the men appearing in the video. He also alleged that the other man was Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and urged the country's anti-graft agency to investigate Datuk Seri Azmin for corruption.

Mr Haziq was detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on June 14 and released on bail a day later. Two days later, police set up the special task force led by Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed to investigate the case.

On June 19, Mr Haziq was issued a show-cause letter by the party disciplinary board and given 14 days to respond. A day later, the Ministry of Primary Industries announced that he had been sacked from his post of senior private secretary to the Deputy Primary Industries Minister.

Mr Haziq was expelled from the PKR, a member of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, on July 3. The party's disciplinary board said it recommended that he be expelled for openly accusing the party leadership of corruption, without giving evidence.

Mr Azmin has denied any involvement in the video, dismissing the scandal as a "nefarious plot" to destroy his political career.