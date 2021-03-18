KL plans to avoid imposing countrywide, statewide curbs

Malaysia plans to avoid imposing countrywide and statewide movement controls going forward, to reduce their big impact on economic activities, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday.

The authorities would instead impose the movement control order (MCO) only in localities with high Covid-19 infections, he said in a speech telecast live on television and social media platforms.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin also announced a slew of government grants, subsidies and economic programmes worth RM20 billion (S$6.5 billion) to stimulate the economy, adding to previous government aid to reduce economic pain.

Malaysia's first imposition of the nationwide MCO from March to May last year was estimated to cost RM2.4 billion a day in economic output.

The second MCO lockdown from mid-January to early this month logged a loss of RM700 million a day as more sectors were allowed to open, officials have said.

The country is accelerating its vaccination programme, Mr Muhyiddin said, and aims to achieve herd immunity - with 80 per cent of its 32 million population inoculated - by December this year. This compares with an earlier target of reaching herd immunity by the end of the first quarter of next year.

"To achieve this target, 15,000 officers will be placed in almost 950 vaccination centres across the country," he added.

Covid-19 vaccine spending will rise from RM3 billion to RM5 billion, he said.

The authorities said 364,508 people have been vaccinated as at the end of Tuesday, three weeks after the programme started on Feb 24.

"Taking into account the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, the government may no longer need to impose large-scale MCOs that involve the entire country or state...

"Instead, movement control will only be imposed based on locality and focused on the relevant clusters," he said.

The new RM20 billion package is a fraction of the RM250 billion stimulus package dished out by the government under the first MCO last year.

There was also an additional RM15 billion stimulus package announced in January.

Mr Muhyiddin detailed yesterday a long list of schemes to benefit diverse groups, including small entrepreneurs, women, manufacturing firms and the tourism sector.

A RM2 billion subsidy will be allocated to help low-income families buy electronic tablets or laptops for their children to cope with higher student workloads delivered online, he said.

Each family could expect a RM300 subsidy for an electronic gadget on top of a RM180 subsidy announced under the 2021 Budget unveiled in November.

"I call on telecommunication companies to offer affordable Internet packages and continue to provide additional data quota," said the Prime Minister.

Malaysia still has some way to go in its fight against the coronavirus, as new cases have stubbornly remained above 1,000 a day since late October.

The cases hit a record daily high of 5,728 on Jan 30, but have plateaued at above 1,000 daily for 11 days in a row until yesterday.

New daily cases stood at 1,219 yesterday, giving a cumulative total of 327,253, the third highest in South-east Asia after Indonesia and the Philippines. There were two new deaths yesterday, raising the total to 1,220.

The vaccination programme has raised hope in Malaysia that the country can turn the corner by the second half of the year. So far, more than five million people have registered to be inoculated.

The nation has secured vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac, and said it will take delivery of doses from AstraZeneca.

It is also in talks with CanSino, another Chinese vaccine manufacturer, and India for its Novovax vaccines.