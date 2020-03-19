KL may be forced to extend control measures: Muhyiddin

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that movement control measures could be extended beyond the initial two weeks, as he appealed to Malay-sians to stay home.

In a television broadcast on the day that restrictions on travel, gatherings and businesses took effect, Tan Sri Muhyiddin switched to English four times during his Malay speech to exhort Malaysians to "just stay at home".

"We want to break the chain of infection so that we can reduce the number of people who are infected by Covid-19," he said.

"The purpose of the order is not for you to go back to your home towns, to attend functions, go shopping, go for walks in parks or visit holiday spots."

Explaining that a two-week period was chosen for control measures to match the incubation period of the virus, he said the government hopes it would be able to quarantine all infected patients by March 31.

"If in that period we are not fully successful, the government may be forced to extend the period of the control order, maybe for two more weeks or longer," he said.

The movement control order, which is effective until March 31, bans public gatherings and all religious, sporting, social and cultural events. Schools, universities and businesses will stay closed.

Travel is also restricted, with Malaysian citizens barred from travelling overseas and tourists denied entry into the country.

Malaysia is the country worst affected by the virus in South-east Asia, with the number of those infected reaching 790, and two deaths reported.

