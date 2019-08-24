KL makes record $224m drug haul

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian authorities have seized more than 3 tonnes of cocaine and ketamine worth US$161 million (S$224 million), officials said yesterday.

In the biggest drug seizure in the country's history, Customs officials and police found 467kg of ketamine and about 3,200kg of cocaine in raids carried out last Sunday.

The ketamine was discovered first in a shop in the town of Puncak Alam, just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur, with 13 men arrested, including nine foreigners, according to a government statement.

Interrogation of one of the men led officials to carry out another raid in the nearby city of Shah Alam, where several packages of cocaine were discovered.

The cocaine was believed to have been shipped from Ecuador and the ketamine from Pakistan, with both coming through the country's main port.

Early investigations found that they were to be exported elsewhere, although officials did not say to which countries.

Those arrested were aged between 27 and 56. Officials did not reveal the nationalities of the detained foreigners.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE