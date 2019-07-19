KL High Court allows seizure of $15.9 million from bank accounts of Jho Low's father

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Friday (July 19) allowed the Malaysian government to seize RM48 million (S$15.9 million) from the bank accounts of Larry Low Hock Peng, the father of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan made the ruling in favour of the application from Deputy Public Prosecutor Aaron Chelliah after no third party turned up to contest the forfeiture of monies from seven bank accounts belonging to the older Low.

The court was informed that a notice for third parties with interest in the assets to come forward and challenge the forfeiture was gazetted on June 17.

On April 19, the High Court agreed to the prosecution's request to gazette a notice inviting third parties to show cause why the properties should not be forfeited to the government.

The money frozen by the authorities in Low's accounts is believed to be connected to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) probe.

The government on March 29 filed a civil forfeiture action to freeze seven bank accounts belonging to Low with the intention to forfeit them, claiming that the money was a result of money laundering activities.

Police have issued a warrant of arrest against Low and his wife Goh Gaik Ewe.

Both Jho Low and his father were charged in absentia at the Putrajaya Sessions Court in August last year in relation to the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

The fugitive businessman faces eight counts of money laundering while his father faces one charge.

Related Story Singapore returning $50.3 million linked to 1MDB scandal

The US Department of Justice, in its civil suits to seize luxury assets bought with stolen 1MDB funds, has alleged that Jho Low was the mastermind behind the misappropriation of over US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, with help from top Malaysian officials.

Jho Low, an associate of former prime minister Najib Razak and his family, has denied any wrongdoing relating to the corruption scandal at 1MDB, saying he was an informal consultant at the fund.

He has accused the government led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad of harassment and of "political persecution" against his family.

"Once again, the Mahathir regime has ignored the rule of law and in a clear abuse of power is seeking to exploit the AG's Office and police force to attack opponents and do Mahathir regime's personal bidding," Jho Low's spokesman said in a statement on March 30.