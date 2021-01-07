KL health chief calls for targeted lockdowns as cases surge

Malaysia's health chief has called for targeted lockdowns in parts of the country as daily coronavirus infections hit a new high of 2,593 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country's health system is at a "breaking point", as the number of active cases filled hospital beds to near full capacity.

"Our worry is the daily rise in cases. The CMCO (conditional movement control order) implemented on Oct 14 prevented cases from hitting 4,000. We managed to avoid that, but with the 1.1 R0 (reproductive rate), we still couldn't bring the cases down," Tan Sri Noor Hisham said during his daily briefing yesterday, referring to the partial shutdown that banned interstate travel and social gatherings and shut schools .

The Straits Times understands that Malaysia is preparing to impose its most stringent shutdown - the movement control order - in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah, Johor, Penang and Melaka. This would mean people are required to stay home except for essential activities like buying food or getting medical attention, while schools, restaurants and workplaces will be shut.

Selangor continued to record the most infections yesterday with 965 new cases, followed by Johor, which reported 571 cases. Sabah had 405 cases, while the capital Kuala Lumpur reported 256. Total active cases also continued to climb, reaching 24,347 cases or nearly 85 per cent of the country's 28,674 hospital beds set aside for coronavirus patients. The country's cumulative tally now stands at 125,438 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said cases are expected to continue spiking even further in the coming weeks. Malaysia has consistently reported four-digit daily infections since the third wave of infections that started in September last year following the Sabah state legislative elections. The previous peak of new daily infections was 2,525, reported less than a week ago.

Under this third wave, Malaysia had initially imposed a partial lockdown covering one-third of its population from mid-October until last month. However, the government lifted travel restrictions on Dec 7 due to concerns about its impact on the economy, allowing interstate travel in time for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Malaysia has so far recorded 513 deaths from the coronavirus, with four deaths added yesterday.