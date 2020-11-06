KL govt sees no need for total lockdown

Despite Covid-19 cases tripling to over 36,400 in Malaysia since Oct 1, the government is resisting "total lockdown", saying it has learnt how to curb the coronavirus with targeted measures.

The country reported 1,009 new infections and six deaths yesterday, with 564 new cases in Sabah alone, bringing the national total to 36,433 and the death toll to 277.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said yesterday: "A total lockdown is unnecessary because we are now at the recovery stage with an exit policy."

"The country's crisis management has succeeded in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and preventing health facilities such as hospitals and clinics from being overburdened with a high number of cases," he added in Parliament.

Datuk Seri Redzuan was responding to Barisan Nasional MP Shahidan Kassim, who asked the government to explain why it has yet to enforce the movement control order despite the rise in coronavirus cases, especially in Sabah and several other red zones on the peninsula.

Mr Redzuan added that the government would consider enforcing strict movement curbs again if the infection rate surpasses the recovery rate.

"The government is more prone towards implementing a balance-type of controls," he said, referring to measures that contain the virus while ensuring the sustainability of livelihoods. "This includes educating the people to embrace the new normal, such as exercising physical distancing and practising good hygiene such as cleaning hands frequently using soap or sanitiser."

Sabah is set to hold a by-election in Batu Sapi on Dec 5, following the death of state opposition MP Liew Vui Keong.

Sarawak, which holds its state elections every five years separately from the general election, is due to hold its next polls in the middle of next year.

De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said yesterday that the Federal Constitution allows for a state of emergency to be invoked in Sabah and Sarawak to postpone the elections if the outbreak worsens. "If it appears necessary, the government might consider it. In terms of the Constitution, it can be done," he said.