KL govt backs off trust vote as PH says it will only abstain

The controversial move by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's administration to back away from a confidence motion requested by Malaysia's King comes after the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition offered to only abstain in the vote, in exchange for several Covid-19 and reform initiatives.

Official sources told The Straits Times that the main opposition coalition had handed in a draft agreement on the abstention offer before last week's Cabinet meeting, at which it was decided that a ministerial committee involving all major ruling parties in government would be set up to study the proposal.

"A few ministers will be looking into PH's proposal," said a Cabinet source who cannot be named, as information about the meeting remains confidential.

Datuk Seri Ismail, who is also Umno vice-president, reached out to PH for a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) just days after being sworn in as premier on Aug 21, but PH's counter-offer to only abstain, instead of voting in his favour, leaves the 114-strong government bench with a slim majority in the 222-seat Parliament, where two seats are vacant.

The CSA involves opposition MPs supporting the government in motions of confidence and appropriation or the Budget, by either voting in favour or abstaining.

The PH move comes amid concerns that tensions in Umno remain unresolved, given that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's faction, with about 15 MPs, has been largely sidelined in the new government. It gained just one deputy minister in Mr Ismail's line-up, which largely mirrors the Muhyiddin Yassin administration that resigned on Aug 16.

ST also learnt that Zahid wants to replace Parliament Speaker Azhar Harun with one of his supporters when the House reconvenes next Monday, as the incumbent is seen to be aligned with Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Attorney-General Idrus Harun's statement last Saturday that "the appointment of a new prime minister needing to be legitimised by any party other than His Majesty... is not in line with provisions in the federal Constitution" has been met with a backlash.

Prior to picking Mr Ismail on Aug 20, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah had decreed that whoever was appointed "should as soon as possible present a confidence motion" in Parliament.

But Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) vice-president Idris Ahmad, who is Religious Affairs Minister, supported the government's top lawyer, saying on Sunday that "when the power to appoint the prime minister is the absolute discretion of the King, then there should not be a confidence vote".

PH set up a nine-man committee to draft an accord that was presented to Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, who is spearheading the CSA effort on the government's part, with an earlier proposal by the now-deposed Mr Muhyiddin as the basic framework.

The reforms included limiting a prime minister to two terms, a Bill to regulate party-hopping by MPs and lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, while increasing funds to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by RM45 billion (S$14.6 billion) and ensuring that all MPs receive the same constituency allocation regardless of political affiliation.

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah said last Wednesday that the CSA is "the way forward to change the country's political landscape" as it "will allow MPs to sit together in an inclusive manner".

Bersatu and PAS are the largest partners in Mr Ismail's Umno-led government.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) information chief Shamsul Iskandar Akin was among several in the PH panel who confirmed that a draft agreement had been handed to the government.

"We added more details such as specific timelines. For example, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 can be done immediately as it was already passed by Parliament two years ago," he told ST.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's PKR forms PH with the Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara, as well as the minor Sabah-based United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation.

Another committee member said the agreement, tentatively titled Memorandum Of Understanding On Reforms And Stability, will offer to "abstain, conditional on reforms, but the government may counter".

Several PH sources confirmed that the abstention will apply to all motions of confidence, including supply Bills like Budget 2022, to be tabled at the end of next month.

It is understood that the mini-sterial committee will study the PH counter-offer this week before giving its recommendations to the Cabinet.

While the abstention of PH, with 88 MPs, would nearly guarantee government motions are carried, the potential of a confidence vote receiving fewer than 111 ayes would undermine Mr Ismail's legitimacy, said Bar Council constitutional law committee chairman Andrew Khoo.

"He is not toppled, but it becomes clear that he leads a minority government. The impact is significant as it means political insecurity and that the government doesn't have the support for long-term policy goals," he told ST.

"(This is) why the topic of a CSA has become central. However, any agreement on a CSA will need to include far-reaching political reforms."