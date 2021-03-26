KL defers lowering voting age, potentially 1m affected

Malaysia will not lower the voting age as scheduled this year, potentially affecting over a million people if a general election expected by the end of the year is held.

The Election Commission (EC) said yesterday the recent spate of lockdowns to curb the pandemic had affected preparations to implement the change, which was due to take effect in July.

In a rare bipartisan move under the previous Pakatan Harapan administration in 2019, Parliament unanimously approved lowering the voting age to 18 from 21 years.

EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said the voting age change, often referred to as "Undi18" - and the automatic voter registration system that was also due this year - would now take effect by September next year.

The EC said there are 1.2 million people between 18 and 20 years old who would have to wait another year to be eligible to vote.

Another 4.4 million people aged 21 and above have yet to register as voters. The automatic registration system would have automatically added them to the electoral roll, but the EC has now urged them to register manually.

Youth-based party Muda said on Twitter that it would lodge a legal challenge against the delay.