KL court: Malaysian mums with foreign spouses can't pass on citizenship to kids born abroad

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia's Court of Appeal yesterday overturned a landmark ruling that had enabled mothers with foreign spouses to automatically pass on their nationality to children born overseas.

A Malaysian woman with a foreign spouse who gives birth abroad cannot automatically pass on her nationality. Similar restrictions do not apply to Malaysian men, whose children enjoy a straight path to citizenship.

A group of Malaysian mothers had challenged what it said were discriminatory citizenship rules, arguing that they breached constitutional equality guarantees, and won before the High Court last September. But the country's government appealed against the verdict, arguing that the rules were in line with the Constitution.

A three-judge panel overturned the High Court's ruling by 2-1.

"The government's appeal is allowed. The High Court decision is set aside," said Judge Kamaludin Mohamad Said yesterday, adding that the High Court "cannot on its own whim and fancy rewrite the Constitution, as it would lead to absurdity".

The mothers who had filed the case and activists, many of them in tears, said they were disappointed with the decision.

Outside the court, Ms Lavinder Kaur, 43, cried aloud as she clutched her 19-year-old daughter's hand. "My daughter is without any Malaysian documents," she said. "She cannot enrol in a school. Why discriminate against the women?"

Mr Gurdial Singh, a lawyer for the mothers, said they would file an appeal before the Federal Court, the country's highest tribunal.

Mr Suri Kempe, the president of non-governmental organisation Family Frontiers, which helped bring the case to court, described the latest ruling as a setback but said they would fight on.

Malaysia is among a handful of countries with such rules, and campaigners have long complained that they are discriminatory.

If affected mothers bring their children back to Malaysia, the youngsters face difficulty accessing public services such as free education and healthcare.

Campaigners said the law sometimes left women trapped in abusive relationships.

Mothers can apply for their overseas-born children to be granted citizenship, but the authorities have rarely agreed.

According to Family Frontiers, the Home Ministry received more than 4,000 such applications between 2013 and 2018, but approved only 142.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE