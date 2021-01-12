KL Cabinet again mulls over emergency order as infections soar

Malaysia's Cabinet is considering an emergency order for the second time in less than three months as coronavirus infections in the country continue to rise unabated.

The Straits Times understands a special meeting was called yesterday morning, where the proposal that was first mooted last October was revived.

"Yes, it was on the agenda as an option to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases," an official said.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised broadcast last evening that a movement control order (MCO) will be reimposed in five states and all federal territories beginning tomorrow.

This comes after Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah - who has been calling for tighter restrictions - lamented on Sunday the 71 Covid-19 deaths in the first nine days of the year, compared with the first nine months of last year when fewer than 100 fatalities were recorded.

In October, the Muhyiddin administration's request for emergency powers was to ensure efforts to curb Covid-19 would not be jeopardised by an increasingly unstable political atmosphere that saw Umno threaten to pull support for the government and its Budget for 2021.

However, King Abdullah Ahmad Shah rejected the bid, saying there was no need at the time, calling instead for politicians across the divide to unite and combat the deadly virus and the economic fallout resulting from curbs that have hindered normal commerce.

Although Budget 2021 was narrowly passed last month, uncertainty has heightened since. Three-quarters of Umno divisions passed resolutions two weekends ago to cut ties with Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Kelantan Umno chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub's public declaration last Saturday that he no longer supported the ruling Perikatan Nasional pact leaves the coalition with just 110 MPs, or exactly half of Parliament.

But an emergency proclamation would allow for Parliament to be suspended and the executive arm being given powers to make rules and approve expenditure deemed necessary to ensure public security. Already, localised emergencies have been declared in recent months to delay by-elections that would otherwise have been held in the midst of the pandemic.

Polls in Sabah last September were a key factor in Malaysia recording unprecedented numbers of new cases since.

Daily new infections breached 3,000 last week and have averaged over 2,000 so far this year. The increase in active cases to over 27,000 as at Sunday has burdened the healthcare system to the point of near collapse.

A renewed attempt to declare an emergency is likely to face stiff opposition. Former premier Najib Razak said such a decision would be based on politics, as the MCO imposed from March to April last year showed special powers were not required to curb Covid-19.

In announcing the reimposition of the MCO in a televised broadcast last evening, Mr Muhyiddin did not address the matter of an emergency but said: "The situation today is indeed very alarming. Our healthcare system is under tremendous pressure now, more than at any other time since the start of the pandemic. And I've said before, unprecedented situations call for unprecedented measures."