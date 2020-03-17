KL bans travel abroad, shuts schools and businesses for 2 weeks

Malaysia yesterday announced measures to limit the movement of its residents as the number of those infected by the coronavirus reached 553, the highest in South-east Asia.

All schools, universities and businesses nationwide will be shut, and all public gatherings banned from tomorrow to March 31.

During the two-week period, citizens will not be allowed to travel overseas, and those returning from abroad will have to undergo a health examination and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Tourists will not be allowed to enter the country during this period.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, in a live broadcast last night, said that drastic action was needed to tackle the spread of the coronavirus as the country seeks to stave off the second wave of infections.

He urged Malaysians not to panic, saying that essential services such as food supply, banking, healthcare, transport and security will continue operating.

Grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies will also remain open.

The move comes after the country saw infections spike on Sunday, with 190 new cases reported.

Most of these were linked to a mass religious gathering by the Tabligh missionary group from Feb 27 to March 1 attended by some 16,000 people at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier yesterday, the government also announced that all mosques nationwide would close for 10 days, starting today.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin urged everyone to abide by yesterday's movement control order.

"The National Security Council will meet daily on the Covid-19 situation... I will personally chair these meetings and keep you abreast of the latest developments," he said.