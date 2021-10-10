Asian Insider

KL backtracks on pro-Malay moves as critics question unity narrative

Controversial policies such as on bumiputera equity also risk eroding minorities' goodwill

Shannon Teoh‍ Malaysia Bureau Chief In Kuala Lumpur
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government has hit the brakes on a swathe of pro-Malay policies which have proved to be controversial, raising questions over the sincerity of his Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept and eroding goodwill from minorities who make up more than a third of the electorate.

Barely two months old, Mr Ismail's Umno-led government is finding that living up to the hardline Malay rhetoric the party espoused during the three years when its partner and rival for the Malay vote, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, held the premiership is a dicey proposition.

