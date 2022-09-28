KL appeals against acquittal of Umno chief in graft case

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian Attorney-General's Chambers on Monday filed a notice of appeal in the graft case involving Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was acquitted of 40 corruption charges last week.

The notice filed involved the foreign visa system case.

On Friday, the Shah Alam High Court acquitted Zahid, a former deputy prime minister and home minister, of all 40 charges.

Trial judge Mohd Yazid Mustafa held that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against Zahid. Among the main reasons the prosecution's case failed was because the three main witnesses lacked credibility, the judge said.

The court also doubted the credibility of a ledger - which was tendered as evidence - as data regarding the alleged flow of funds to Zahid was missing.

Zahid, 69, was charged with 33 counts of receiving bribes amounting to $13.56 million between 2014 and 2017 to extend a contract to private company Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) to operate a one-stop visa processing centre service in China for foreign workers and a wider visa system involving the Home Ministry.

The three witnesses were former UKSB employees.

Another seven charges accused Zahid of obtaining $1.15 million, RM3.125 million (S$970,000) and smaller amounts in Swiss francs and US dollars from UKSB.

Justice Mohd Yazid also said the prosecution had failed to bring forward witnesses who had directly passed the alleged monies to Zahid. The judge referred to the corruption case involving Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, where individuals involved in delivering the corrupt funds to her had testified in her High Court trial.

Rosmah was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in jail and a fine of RM970 million. She is out on bail while appealing against the conviction.

"In Rosmah's case, there were other independent witnesses who testified to the delivery of the bags containing the money and here, unfortunately, there were none with the exception of the three. There was also no CCTV footage produced by the prosecution to show transactions in the exchange of money between UKSB and Ahmad Zahid," the judge said.

