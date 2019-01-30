KL aims high in anti-graft fight

The Malaysian government yesterday launched an ambitious plan to eliminate corruption in five years.

Launching the National Anti-Corruption Plan, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the country needs to move away from being called a kleptocracy, "a very shameful label" due to recent huge financial scandals such as 1MDB.

Some of the leaders in Tun Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan alliance have strong reformist and anti-corruption credentials. Measures being planned include reviewing how key appointments are made, formulating laws on political funding, and asking politicians and high-ranking civil servants to declare their assets.

SEE WORLD