King Salman invites Dr Mahathir to Saudi Arabia to boost ties

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has invited Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to the country by extending a personal invitation.

The monarch's special envoy Turki Mohamed Fahd Al Saud handed the invitation to Dr Mahathir at a meeting at Perdana Putra on Monday (Oct 29).

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who was also present, said the invitation is aimed at strengthening the existing good relations between the two countries.

"The Prime Minister expressed his thanks and will consider the right time for the visit, as he is busy right now," Saifuddin said to reporters after the meeting.

Also present was Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan.

Last Friday (Oct 26), Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir called on Dr Mahathir.