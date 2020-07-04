Coronavirus pandemic

'King of the road' returns as Philippines eases lockdown curbs

Above: Passengers waiting for a jeepney in Quezon City, Metro Manila, yesterday. Left: A jeepney passenger spraying disinfectant on her seat in Quezon City. Under the new rules, passengers must wear face masks and undergo temperature checks before bo
Above: Passengers waiting for a jeepney in Quezon City, Metro Manila, yesterday.PHOTO: REUTERS
Above: A jeepney passenger spraying disinfectant on her seat in Quezon City. Under the new rules, passengers must wear face masks and undergo temperature checks before boarding and shield themselves from one another with plastic sheets. PHOTO: REUTERS
MANILA • Thousands of jeepneys, flamboyantly decorated jeeps that serve as cheap public transport across the Philippines, were back on the roads of Manila yesterday, bringing relief to companies and commuters who have struggled with coronavirus curbs.

Dubbed "the king of the road", an estimated 55,000 of these large multi-coloured vehicles used to crawl through Manila's gridlocked roads on a typical day before being forced to a halt 15 weeks ago when the government imposed a lockdown.

Just 6,000 were back in business yesterday, operating at half capacity under social distancing rules.

In pre-pandemic times, jeepneys routinely carried up to 15 passengers who sat knee to knee on twin benches in the windowless vehicles, choked by exhaust fumes.

"I'm very happy we are now back on the road.

"This is our only source of income," said driver Celo Cabangon, whose truck is decorated with Japanese and Philippine flags, Bible verses and the logo of the US movie Transformers.

Under the new rules, passengers must wear face masks and undergo temperature checks before boarding and shield themselves from one another with plastic sheets.

The Philippines has recorded about 40,000 coronavirus cases and 1,280 deaths.

Commuter Alejandra Carable also welcomed the jeepney's return, saying: "Our expenses are too much without jeepneys. We can save much more now that the jeepneys are back."

Jeepney fare is typically about 9 pesos (25 Singapore cents), cheaper than trains, taxis or motorised tricycles, which were allowed back on the road a month ago when the authorities started easing one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns.

A phased return to work has been chaotic without jeepneys, with commuters stranded and some companies unable to provide sufficient private transport.

Most jeepneys are festooned with religious slogans or horoscope signs and are in poor shape.

REUTERS

