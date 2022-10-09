Malaysian King tells people, govt to brace for floods amid election push

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, on Sunday urged government agencies and the people of Malaysia to brace for the annual monsoon flooding in the country, just as speculation of a possible dissolution of Parliament in the coming week - paving the way for polls - continues to grow.

"I would like to remind my subjects to brace themselves and make preparations to face possible weather phenomena," Sultan Abdullah said while attending Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebration at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur - where the headquarters of Umno, the main party in the ruling coalition leading the push for immediate elections this year, is located.

Those opposing polls this year - including the opposition, civil society organisations and Umno's government partner Perikatan Nasional (PN) - have cited the potential monsoon floods as the main reason that elections should be put off until next year.

The King's remarks came just as flash floods started affecting some in the northern state of Kedah on Sunday, while the National Disaster Management Agency on the same day issued flood alerts for several areas in four different states. The agency said that a high-tide phenomenon is expected to last until Oct 13.

Twelve ministers from PN - who serve in the same Cabinet led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is from Umno - last week wrote a letter to the King asking that an election not be held in the near future.

Datuk Seri Ismail has the prerogative to advise the ruler on dissolving Parliament, but the King also has discretion on whether to consent to a request for dissolution.

Speculation of an imminent election has been growing steadily this month after Umno leaders agreed during a meeting on Sept 30 that an election should be held this year. Mr Ismail, who had previously resisted the election push led by his party president Zahid Hamidi, also agreed to hold an election this year following the meeting.

Mr Ismail had an audience with the King last Thursday, but made no announcement on a possible dissolution as his government proceeded to table a new federal budget on Friday.

However, talk of a possible dissolution in the coming week has persisted, even though Sultan Abdullah will be in London for the Oct 14 opening of the Battersea Power Station - which was bought by Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Permodalan Nasional Berhad in 2018.

Zahid and several key Umno leaders aligned to him want an election this year as the party aims to capitalise on its recent big wins at the state legislature elections of Melaka and Johor.

Critics have also accused the Umno chief of leading an election push to avoid a possible conviction in an ongoing graft trial that is set to conclude next month.

One of Zahid's key allies in the party, former premier Najib Razak, was convicted and imprisoned for graft in late August.

An election window this year is widely believed to be only open in November, with the impact of monsoon floods expected to be felt largely towards December.

Last year's monsoon floods proved to be the deadliest in Malaysian history, with at least 54 deaths and RM6 billion (S$1.84 billion) in losses. It affected eight states in Peninsular Malaysia.