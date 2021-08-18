King calls for consensus among Malaysia's politicians

The King has called for consensus and cooperation among Malaysia's politicians to tackle Covid-19 and the ailing economy, ahead of today's deadline that he set for lawmakers to name their choice of prime minister to succeed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

This would mark the second time in 18 months that the monarch has stepped into the breach to resolve a political deadlock. He faces the daunting task of appointing a new government, with no leader so far able to present a clear majority.

Yesterday afternoon, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah held a joint audience at the palace with leaders from key parties across the political divide including Umno, Parti Keadilan Rakyat, the Democratic Action Party, Parti Islam SeMalaysia and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim told reporters after the two-hour audience that "the King said the shape of politics must change, meaning the victor must no longer oppress those that lose".

"There must be a pooling of the strengths of all parties with a new understanding in the spirit of cooperation to address the problem of Covid-19 and revive the economy. All parties appeared to come to a consensus to end the exhausting old politics," he said.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions told The Straits Times that the unique step of meeting all major players at once indicated the ruler wanted politicians to set aside their differences and back a compromise candidate in a unity government.

The audience came ahead of today's 4pm deadline that Sultan Abdullah has set for MPs to inform the palace whom they back as the next prime minister, according to a letter from Parliament Speaker Azhar Harun seen by ST.

Horse trading between political parties continued apace yesterday as leaders sought backing to bid for the top job.

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who now nominally leads the fallen Perikatan Nasional pact with 100 lawmakers, has so far been unable to rally all of Umno's 38 MPs behind him to boost their ranks to 115.

A simple majority of 111 lawmakers is needed to form the government.

However, sources indicate that Datuk Seri Ismail, who is also the outgoing deputy premier, is "short of about five" to reach 111. Negotiations were believed to be still ongoing, with Umno MPs meeting last night.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions told The Straits Times that the unique step of meeting all major players at once indicated the ruler wanted politicians to set aside their differences and back a compromise candidate in a unity government.

Another contender for the top job, Datuk Seri Anwar, has the backing of about 90 lawmakers, with 88 of them hailing from his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

He can count on the backing of another eight MPs from Parti Warisan Sabah, said youth chief Azis Jamman, provided this brings him into majority territory, failing which, Mr Azis added, Mr Anwar should instead pledge PH's support for Warisan president Shafie Apdal.

At the first political crisis in February last year, Sultan Abdullah eventually picked Mr Muhyiddin as prime minister after an onerous process of interviewing each MP failed to yield a clear majority. That decision was disputed by former premier Mahathir Mohamad who had himself tried to form a unity government after his PH government collapsed due to defecting MPs and he stepped down.

The leading candidate to head a unity government today would be Umno MP and former finance minister Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah. Malaysia's longest-serving lawmaker is widely respected as someone who can hold the fort until elections can be held, but is not seen as a threat by other ambitious players in the fractured political landscape.

Top opposition strategists have revealed that the Kelantan prince had been considered a likely candidate prior to Mr Muhyiddin's resignation on Monday, as Mr Anwar had been unable to enlarge his support base in Parliament.

"We were split between those who believed we must have a convincing alternative to Muhyiddin, and those who preferred to capitalise on the chaos after he quits," one official said.

Late on Monday, Umno began pushing for a "war Cabinet" to be formed, with youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki making a thinly veiled endorsement of Tan Sri Razaleigh by calling for a "non-controversial, non-threatening" premier to lead the country until Malaysia's deadliest Covid-19 wave has subsided and fresh polls can be held.

This was followed up by a similar exhortation from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. But Zahid raised eyebrows when he said that "to ensure political stability and cooperation can be achieved, the act of persecuting opposing parties and leaders must end".

Many in Zahid's faction of about 15 MPs have graft cases hanging over their heads. They include former premier Najib Razak, who is appealing against a conviction relating to the 1MDB financial scandal.

Umno is also locked in a dispute with the Registrar of Societies over the legitimacy of its Supreme Council decisions.

A Razaleigh administration that holds polls promptly could allow these politicians to stand for election before their cases are heard, and possibly return Malaysia's largest party to power.