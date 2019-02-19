Kim-lookalike strikes a pose

Mr Uthen Luangsangthong, a Thai impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, winning applause during a donation drive at an orphanage in Samut Prakan province on Sunday. The billionaire businessman found out about his resemblance to Mr Kim five years ago after his son, watching a news report about the North Korean leader on television, asked: "What is Papa doing there?" After that, Mr Uthen decided to adopt the haircut and outfit usually associated with Mr Kim, and started making public appearances impersonating him.