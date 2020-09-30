Kids take centre stage

A woman in Hanoi, Vietnam, displaying lanterns and other decorations for sale for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. The annual event is also known as "Children's Festival" in Vietnam because kids parade in the streets in the evening carrying lanterns
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
3 min ago

A woman in Hanoi, Vietnam, displaying lanterns and other decorations for sale for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. The annual event is also known as "Children's Festival" in Vietnam because kids parade in the streets in the evening carrying lanterns in all shapes and sizes. This year's festival falls on Thursday.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 30, 2020, with the headline 'Kids take centre stage'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content