A woman in Hanoi, Vietnam, displaying lanterns and other decorations for sale for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. The annual event is also known as "Children's Festival" in Vietnam because kids parade in the streets in the evening carrying lanterns in all shapes and sizes. This year's festival falls on Thursday.
Kids take centre stage
Published3 min ago
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 30, 2020, with the headline 'Kids take centre stage'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: