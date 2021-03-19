Khairy first in Malaysia to receive Sinovac jab

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin became the first person in the country to receive the Sinovac vaccine yesterday.

Mr Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, got the shot at the Rembau Hospital in Pedas, located in his constituency in the state of Negeri Sembilan.

"I just received my first dose of the Sinovac vaccine," he posted on his Facebook page. "This marks the first official roll-out of Sinovac vaccine in Malaysia."

The Rembau MP had stated that he chose to be inoculated with the China-made vaccine to combat "selective vaccine hesitancy".

"The public does not need to feel hesitant with the Sinovac vaccine. It has been proven to be safe and effective in preventing Covid-19 and it has been used in 27 countries such as China, the UAE, Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil," he said.

Mr Khairy also spoke in Mandarin in a short video posted on Twitter, lauding the safety of all vaccines.

"I feel good. No matter what kind of vaccine it is, it is safe. Let us defeat the virus together. Protect yourself, protect everyone!" he said.

On Feb 27, the minister had said he would receive whichever Covid-19 vaccine is next approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) after the Pfizer-BioNTech one, to reassure those who are concerned about certain vaccines.

"That's why I have offered myself to take whatever vaccine the NPRA approves after Pfizer. If it's Sinovac, it will be Sinovac. If it's the Russian vaccine, it will be the Russian vaccine. If it's the AstraZeneca one, it will be that," he was quoted as saying.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK