Key route cleared for trekkers stranded on quake-hit Indonesian volcano

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - One of three key routes leading to the summit of Mount Rinjani on Indonesia's Lombok Island has been cleared following an earthquake that stranded hundreds of trekkers on the volcano's slopes, the national park authority said on Monday (July 30).

"The Senaru trekking route on Mount Rijani is now clear," Mount Rijani National Park said in a tweet.

"A helicopter is being used to drop logistics to tourists still in the... area," it added in another tweet.

Mr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the disaster mitigation agency's spokesman, had said late on Sunday that out of 820 people on the slopes of the volcano when the earthquake struck earlier that day, 246 had been successfully evacuated.

The death toll from the 6.4-magnitude quake stood at 16 on Monday morning, an official of the West Nusa Tenggara Disaster Mitigation Agency said.