Key officials at Singapore defence summit

•Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is the keynote speaker.

•Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a special virtual address. The Russians were not invited.

•United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will be making a policy speech.

•China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will also be delivering a policy speech.

•Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will speak on new ideas for securing regional stability.

•Other South-east Asian defence ministers who will be present include Indonesia's Mr Prabowo Subianto, Malaysia's Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, and the Philippines' Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana.

•Vietnam's General Phan Van Giang and Cambodia's Mr Tea Banh will also be among the Asean defence ministers present.

•Apart from China, the other East Asian defence ministers are Japan's Mr Kishi Nobuo and South Korea's Mr Lee Jong-sup.

•From the South Pacific are Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles and his New Zealand counterpart Peeni Henare, the Solomon Islands' Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Anthony Veke and Fiji's Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Inia Batikoto Seruiratu.

•Leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member countries present include France's Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, the Netherlands' Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren, Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand and Germany's Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner.

•Also present are the United Nations' special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer and special Thai envoy for Myanmar Pornpimol Kanchanalak.