Kelantan Wanita Umno info chief and 50 others jump to Pribumi after GE14

KOTA BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK)- Kelantan Wanita Umno information chief Zarina Md Eusope and 50 other party members have jumped ship to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Ms Zarina said she had to make the move in the interest of the rakyat, as it would be tough pushing projects for the people without the support of the Federal Government, now led by Pakatan Harapan.

"If we remain with Barisan Nasional, it would be tough completing the floating market projects in Pengkalan Datu and Kampung Pelangi in Sungai Budor, among others," she told a press conference here on Saturday (May 12).

Umno branch committee members and Wanita Umno committee members have followed her in joining Pribumi.

Ms Zarina contested and lost the Pancor state seat in the general election on May 9.

PAS incumbent Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah succeeded in defending the seat against challengers, Ms Zarina and Pakatan Harapan candidate Mohd Zulhazmi Hassan.

Ms Zarina said she hoped other state Umno leaders, especially from the Wanita wing, would join the party led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, so that they could continue serving the rakyat effectively.

"I am doing this for the rakyat's sake. The majority have spoken. We need to move on and do the best we can for the rakyat," she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for "managing the country well".

She said: "Nobody influenced me to cross over."