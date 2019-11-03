Kelantan Sultan's ex-wife posts baby's photo, says he's their son

MOSCOW • The Russian former wife of the ruler of Kelantan has for the first time shown off a boy whom she says is their son, in another twist to the couple's divorce saga and the baby's paternity.

The baby was first shown to MailOnline, the digital version of Britain's Daily Mail, which ran pictures and a video of the boy.

Ms Oksana Voevodina, 27, has now uploaded a picture of Ismail Leon in an Instagram post. She uses the name Rihana Oksana Petra on Instagram.

"Hello, my name is Ismail Leon. I'm 5 months old and my mum loves me very much," the caption accompanying the post says.

The post has garnered more than 35,000 likes and 2,000 comments so far, with many praising the "cute" cherubic baby.

The former Miss Moscow was said to have married Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V on June 7 last year, when he was the Malaysian King, but their whirlwind marriage broke down.

Ms Voevodina told MailOnline: "He looks every bit like his father and he has this Asian-looking face."

She says that the baby was conceived on the couple's honeymoon in Australia after their wedding. Ismail Leon was born on May 21.



Ms Oksana Voevodina, the former wife of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V, has revealed pictures of a boy she says is their son. A picture of Ismail Leon was uploaded in an Instagram post. PHOTOS: RIHANAPETRA/INSTAGRAM



"He's same handsome as his father. And he's very talkative and I love him very, very much," she said.

Ms Voevodina claimed that the sultan had told her when they planned a family that children were "our legacy".

"But how can it be his legacy if he has never seen him in his life?" she said. She has said that she is willing to let her son take a DNA test to prove his paternity.

Sultan Muhammad, 50, through his lawyer Koh Tien Hua from Eversheds Harry Elias, has said that despite her claims, he did not "abandon" Ms Voevodina, who left of her own accord to go back to Russia. She was named Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko in the letters.

The couple's divorce was carried out on June 22 this year in accordance with traditional Islamic law. The Kelantan Syariah Court gave its permission for the divorce and issued the divorce certificate on July 1.

Their marriage and break-up garnered much attention, especially after pictures and videos of the wedding spread online.

On her Instagram, she has put up pictures of them dining and posing together.

In January, amid questions whether he had married secretly, Sultan Muhammad, whose full name is Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, stepped down as the Malaysian King. This was the first time that the titular head of Malaysia, who reigns for five years in a rotation among nine royal houses, had abdicated.

He is still the ruler of Kelantan.

In September, the sultan condemned the dissemination of "personal photos" and comments about his personal life on social media.