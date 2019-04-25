Kelantan newly-wed royals make first public appearance

KOTA BARU • The Crown Prince of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, and his new wife Sofie Louise Johansson made their first public appearance together by having breakfast in town, followed by a visit the next day to the house of a cancer-stricken teenager.

The newly-wed couple were seen having breakfast at Kopitiam Kuan Heong Huan in Kota Baru, the state capital of Kelantan, on Monday, together with 22 people believed to be close friends and others from the royal family, reported Utusan Malaysia.

Restaurant owner Tan Kiat Eng said the royal couple arrived at his shop without any protocol and enjoyed their coffee, toast and half-boiled eggs. "I was made to understand that His Highness' in-laws from Sweden were part of the entourage and they spent at least an hour at the restaurant," he said.

"For me, it was a very special day because His Highness brought his wife and she was very friendly," said Mr Tan, who has been running the family business for three decades.

Mr Tan said he was contacted by the Crown Prince's officers late on Sunday night and told to prepare four tables for the entourage.

He added that there was no protocol every time Tengku Muhammad Faiz visited his shop. "Tuanku (would) always come to have coffee here, and every time, he orders kopi O and milk coffee as well as three types of toast."

Tengku Muhammad Faiz, 45, married Ms Johansson, 33, last Friday at the Istana Balai Besar in Kota Baru.

Malaysian media reported that the couple have known each other since Tengku Muhammad Faiz was a student overseas.

On Tuesday, the royal couple paid a visit to a teenager suffering from brain cancer at his home in Kampung Bechah Temalang, Wakaf Bharu. They spent 45 minutes with Hakim Danial, 17, who has been suffering from cancer for three years.

Hakim's mother, Madam Zainab Awang, 65, said she was touched by the gesture.

"When the Crown Prince was here, he asked what do I need for my son, and I told him of our wish for Hakim's medical expenses to be sponsored, as we could not afford to pay for it," Berita Harian quoted Madam Zainab as saying.

