Kedah's new Menteri Besar

Kedah state assemblyman for Jeneri, Mr Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, receiving his letter of appointment as Kedah Menteri Besar from the state ruler Sultan Sallehuddin Badlishah yesterday. Mr Sanusi, from Parti Islam SeMalaysia, replaces Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir who resigned yesterday after losing majority support from the 36 state legislators. Mr Mukhriz, who is the son of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, lost his grip over the state assembly after two assemblymen - Mr Azman Nasrudin, who represents the Lunas seat, and Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee, who represents Sidam - left Parti Keadilan Rakyat, one of the three parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, last Tuesday. The two men pledged their support to Perikatan Nasional (PN), the pact helmed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, which took over the federal government from PH in March. PN now controls nine of Malaysia's 13 state governments.